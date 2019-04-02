Fantastic Services to take part in one of the biggest franchise events of the year held at the ExCeL London, on 5th and 6th April 2019.

The event will host various quality accredited franchise brands and is expected to be visited by thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners. From

80 franchising seminars and more than 160 exhibitors, the guests of the exhibition will have the opportunity to learn about the franchising business model and the profitable opportunities from various brands and will be able to take advantage of 1-2-1 personal advice sessions, interactive features, expert guidance and more.

So regardless of whether you're a franchise first-timer or an experienced business owner looking to become part of an internationally-recognised brand, the International Franchise Show is dedicated to answering all your franchise-related questions and providing you with a myriad of incredible opportunities.

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance provider based in the UK. The company was founded in 2009 and since then has developed more than 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Visitors to the event can find out more about Fantastic Services at their designated booth (stand 770), where representatives will talk about:

their "proven, profitable, pain-free", low-investment Franchise and Master Franchise opportunities

their winning marketing model which provides customers for franchisees

the wide range of services that the company offers

the technological advancements developed for the property services sector

support provided for newly recruited franchisees

how Fantastic Services guarantees the success of service providers and Master Franchise owners.

The Master Franchise opportunity from Fantastic Services allows business owners to take advantage of a winning business model and build their own successful business in the property services sector.

During the event, potential franchise partners will have the chance to win an Amazon Echo device and 20% off the franchise fee.

The property services business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in that sector.

Free tickets for The International Franchise Show, London are available at: https://eventdata.uk/Forms/Default.aspx?FormRef=IFS29Visitor

You can find out more about Fantastic Services here: https://joinfantastic.com/master-franchise/

About Fantastic Services (https://www.fantasticservices.com/

Fantastic Services is one of the leading service providers in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

