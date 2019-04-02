

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as the chaos continued over Britain's planned exit from the EU.



After British lawmakers rejected all the options to replace Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal, the PM will hold a cabinet meeting today to plan the government's next moves.



The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,408 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent on Monday.



Airbus edged down slightly after it entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Alestis Aerospace to Spanish company Aciturri.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were up around half a percent while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were flat to slightly higher.



On the data front, Eurozone producer prices rose at a slightly faster pace in February, after easing slightly in February, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.



The industrial producer price index rose 3 percent year-on-year following a 2.9 percent rise in January, which was revised from 3 percent. Economists were looking at 3.1 percent price growth.



