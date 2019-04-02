ContextVision Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its AI-powered INIFY Prostate Cancer Screening Platform

The platform facilitates a worst-case-first reviewing process, which improves workflow management for pathologists and ensures that critical patients are prioritized

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European prostate cancer screening market, Frost & Sullivan recognises the Stockholm-based ContextVision AB with the 2019 European Technology Leadership Award for its INIFY Prostate platform. The novel deep learning technology platform is an advanced image analysis software that can serve as a diagnostic aid for pathologists. Being a stand-alone product compatible with multiple digital pathology platforms, it resolves the issue of standardisation.

"The first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) INIFY Prostate platform features advanced deep learning algorithms for superior precision and efficiency in identifying cancerous structures from non-cancerous ones. It employs automated image analysis, which delivers results that are comparable and at times even better than those generated by microscopy evaluations," said Deepak Jayakumar, Senior Research Analyst. "The product incorporates machine learning that utilizes true data instead of subjective evaluations specific to hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining with immunofluorescence. Although originally developed for prostate pathology, the technology can be applied to many types of cancers."

The INIFY Prostate platform is built on a unique, patented-pending method called MasterAnnotation, which involves the annotation of huge amounts of high-quality data for the precise identification of cancerous structures in multiplex antibody stained prostate samples. Compared to traditional methods, it creates an easier workflow analysis for pathologists by presenting the workload in a worst-case order. This means that the slides of patients with the highest level of cancer are prioritized for diagnosis in order to provide the best treatment outcome.

ContextVision has collaborated with ALAB, one of the largest pathology services providers in Poland, for data sourcing to build the INIFY Prostate platform. Additionally, it globally works with universities and pathology departments in hospitals to source high-quality data to boost the accuracy of its deep learning platform. The next version of the product, the INIFY Prostate 2.0, will also suggest the Gleason grade so pathologists can supervise quality control. Essentially, the platform is intended to boost the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of routine analysis while reducing inter-pathologists' variability by generating quantified reports.

"ContextVision's team of experts has ensured the successful development of its INIFY Prostate platform, while smoothly navigating the necessary regulatory requirements," noted Deepak Jayakumar. "Its next-generation diagnostic assist tool will improve and accelerate routine prostate pathology sampling diagnosis, which translates to wider application scope and continued growth of the technology."

