City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 01-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 182.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.24p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 01-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.91p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.45m

Borrowing Level: 17%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528