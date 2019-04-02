Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16