Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 01-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 1854.03p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1786.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 1808.57p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563