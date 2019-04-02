

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday and the pound fell after lawmakers rejected all the options to replace Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.



With a hard Brexit becoming nearly inevitable, the PM will hold a cabinet meeting today to plan the government's next moves.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 34 points or 0.46 percent at 7,351 in opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.



Tullow Oil edged up slightly and BP Plc gained half a percent as oil prices hit fresh 2019 highs on talk of more sanctions on Iran and further Venezuelan supply disruptions.



BHP shed 0.7 percent after lowering its iron ore production estimates.



G4S held steady as Britain's government ended the outsourced contract with the company to run Birmingham Prison.



Ryanair Holdings fell over 2 percent after reporting its passenger traffic figures for the month of March.



In economic releases, U.K. construction sector continued to shrink in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace, driven by sustained weakness in commercial work and civil engineering, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The corresponding PMI rose to 49.7 from 49.5 in February, in line with economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX