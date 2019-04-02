Parabox: Technology makes the public good more transparent

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / As an industry that has gone deep into people's daily lives and has long been accustomed to, the lottery industry has experienced rapid growth in world lottery sales after explosive development in the 80 and 90, and now more than 120 countries around the world have issued various forms of lottery tickets, from developed countries to African countries everywhere.

Globally, global lottery sales rose 3.8% in fiscal 2018 over the 2017 fiscal year, according to the World Lottery Association. In terms of the Chinese market alone, lottery agencies continue to drive strong growth in lottery sales in the Asia-Pacific region with a record growth rate of 7.4% year-on-year. 2018 China's lottery sales revenue across the 500 billion mark for the first time. Judging from the scale of income, the money spent by Chinese people of color on the lottery in a year is close to the revenue of the whole of Beijing.





In 2018, the Latin American and African region Lottery agencies had annual year-on-year growth rates of 6.2% and 4.9%, respectively. North America is relatively stable, with year-on-year growth rates slowing by 2.1%. Lottery sales in Europe grew by 0.6% year-on-year. However, lottery issuance generally has a lottery issuer, a number of agents, in a central, multi-level mode of operation, this traditional lottery distribution model has a lot of flaws, it is difficult to achieve complete transparency and credibility.

At present, the lottery system adopts the central IT system, the notary office, the Lottery Center, the competent department each uses the CD backup form to process the betting data, cannot avoid the risk of data tampering, the efficiency is not high, the server also has the risk of being hacked.

Corruption due to lottery tickets

At the same time that the Internet lottery is growing rapidly and booming, the number of cases of lottery corruption is endless and the quantity is alarming. In China, for example, in 2015 China had sampled 65.815 billion yuan of lottery funds, accounting for 18.02% of the year's lottery sales, of which there are 16.932 billion yuan of capital problems, that is to say, 1/4 of lottery funds have problems.

Lottery this seemingly simple rules of the industry, in fact, there are many easily ignored but fatal loopholes and shortcomings, the current lottery is mainly issued by the unified national distribution management, although there are state agencies for its endorsement, but the central platform can not avoid the occurrence of human intervention, manipulation results and so on.

The entire global lottery industry, opaque and central operation mode has resulted in a significant reduction in people's trust in the lottery industry.

Corruption: the "Eat tickets" act is rife

When it comes to lottery corruption, most people understand that fraudulently bonuses, misappropriation of funds, these actually have, but are very low-level, the real corruption of the most profiteering, called "Eat tickets."

Internet lottery sales are growing rapidly, but the Commission is not much, generally around the 8~10%, and then deduct a variety of traffic costs, to earn very thin profits.

So many companies in order to make money, only a part of the lottery sold normally, the rest of the lottery part took the money but did not actually issue tickets, according to the normal sale of that part of the given number, randomly assigned to the back of the people of color, equivalent to the company opened a lottery private, and people of color to gamble.

In this way, the company's net profit will jump. And this kind of behavior, is called to eat tickets.

Among them, the loophole in the mechanism lies in the lottery distribution company will not put the jackpot to the normal purchase of people of color, and lottery companies can tamper with, then as long as the acquisition of a set of normal numbers, unlimited random to other people of color, and then unwittingly greedy this part of the purchase of money, to the National Lottery funds caused by the huge losses.

Second, there are loopholes in the design of the rebate rate of Internet lottery.

According to the provisions of the State, lottery funds, 10%-15% will be taken out as sales costs and lottery institutions maintenance costs, 25% will be taken out to do public welfare undertakings, that is, the return rate is roughly the range of 50%-65%. But in practice, most of the bonuses have been hollowed out by corrupt elements by another means, that is, duplex betting.

Duplex betting, as opposed to a single bet, refers to the purchaser in the purchase of lottery tickets, choose to exceed the number of regular lottery numbers, and form a group of betting methods, more than the specified number of numbers will be arranged according to the number of required lottery numbers combined into a multi-bet.

Generally speaking, the figure of people of color is huge, the number of lottery numbers to bet is also extremely large, if the lottery is fair, then the number of the lottery must be in line with the probability distribution. Suppose 100 people of color, 99 choose a single bet, 1 choose 5 times times Duplex betting, then the first prize, must be 99 single first prize, and a 5 times times duplex betting.

In fact, some lottery distribution company issued the winning number, there are many first prize is 50~100 times between the Super duplex betting, we all know that the lottery second prize number is included in the first prize, the first prize probability is one of 17.72 million points, the second prize is one of 1.18 million points, The winning probability of the second prize must be 15 times times that of the first prize.

The end result is that it is always super high-magnification double-entry betting direct first prize empty prize pool, other participants reduced to cannon fodder. As a result, many people take advantage of this reward loophole to make illegal profits. Of course, these are just some of the problems with the Internet lottery.

It should be admitted that the Internet technology so that betting numbers, the process of winning prizes, redemption and collection of money and other processes become relatively convenient and fair, but the Internet color market hidden dangerous.

The current lottery system uses a central IT system, betting data using the notary office, Color Sales center, the competent departments to use the CD backup form, not only can not completely avoid the risk of data tampering, but also wasted a lot of human and material resources.

As a central IT system itself, its servers are also exposed to the risk of hacking and other risks, in addition, because it is impossible to verify whether the lottery tickets they buy is true, resulting in a large number of illegal merchants selling fake tickets to profiteering, but also led to a number of purchase fake tickets after winning the prize can not be redeemed.

So can the Parabox based on blockchain solve these problems?

The traditional Internet lottery operation process Security, transparency and efficiency are not guaranteed, in the circulation of lottery links, the current lottery distribution model is basically to the lottery issuing agencies as the center or the top floor, through the agency to the people of color sales lottery, in order to centralize the central multi-level mode of operation.

And blockchain can establish point-to-point interoperability security and trust in the network, so that the value transfer process to remove intermediary interference, both to disclose information and protect privacy, both to make joint decisions and protect individual rights and interests. Therefore, the lottery blockchain can support the realization of the high-confidence application of lottery sales business by subverting the traditional lottery information system technology model.

Specifically, there are several key differences between traditional lottery systems and blockchain Lottery systems:

If the use of Parabox and intelligent contract blockchain technology can effectively solve the current problems that plague the development of the lottery industry, to create a bottom application system based on Huimin, public welfare products, will hold the joint exchange directly with the lottery assets, and eventually form the blockchain whole industrial chain ecosystem, Bring a safe and convenient product experience to consumers.

And in developed countries, many lottery enterprises have tried to use blockchain technology features to improve the type of lottery games.

1. Security

The blockchain technology of the whole network bookkeeping can realize the authentication and identification right without intervention, as well as the information sharing. The system of rules established within the lottery industry is guaranteed to operate reliably and unmistakably.

2. Fair and Transparent

The traditional lottery system has the difficulties of opaque operation and easy to be controlled by human beings, and the proportion of human interference is very large. The distribution process of blockchain lottery can be accomplished by intelligent contract to solve the problem of unfair issuance of lottery tickets by central organizations. If the lottery process is open source, even the lottery issuer, can not set or predict the lottery results in advance, overcome the traditional lottery center, opaque and other drawbacks.

3. Efficient and convenient

Traditional lottery tickets must be purchased in currency and will be subject to geographical restrictions. The use of block-based technology distribution of the certificate, can be in any corner of the world to receive, store and send a pass, participate in the lottery system, to achieve direct payment with the lottery. That is, users can play lottery tickets anytime, anywhere, as long as there is a network can participate in it.

In short, this is the first new way to play a lottery based on an Ethernet smart contract, at the same time centered and completely transparent. Its mission is to use blockchain to make lottery games transparent while addressing common problems associated with lottery issues such as fair sweepstakes, bonuses, and access to restrictions on purchases.

What was the background behind Parabox's inception?

Parabox, since its birth, has a strong technical strength and rich industry experience of the team, trying to use their own understanding of the framework based on blockchain technology of the national bottom lottery system platform, but also the world's first online and offline combination of blockchain lottery platform. With excellent blockchain technology and leading industry resources, the team uses the central thinking to revolutionize the lottery industry, aiming to develop the Parabox blockchain lottery system into the standard of the World Lottery bottom system while making the public good more transparent.

Parabox will be a distributed storage, self-management through intelligent contracts of the new lottery. All transactions will be open and transparent, while being independent of any third party and will not be affected in any manner. Funds will be allocated through the automatic management of smart contracts to complete the bonus allocation, the allocation rules can not be changed.

Specifically, we use the payment agreement that was originally integrated into the blockchain, where the payment wallet address of the user when purchasing the lottery ticket is recorded in the distributed ledger, and when the lottery is finished, the smart contract assigns the bonus based on the address originally recorded, through which the automatic bonus can be awarded through the blockchain. At the same time, the lottery betting platform on the blockchain is completely different from the Internet lottery betting, all the data and nodes are recorded on the blockchain rather than on the traditional meaning of the Internet. The smooth flow of the network is only used as the equipment condition to realize the blockchain technology. Through another carrier, blockchain technology, it realizes the upgrading of color purchase convenience.

Since the beginning of 2018, the Parabox team has been considering the design of Lottery + blockchain, hoping to make creative innovations in the existing lottery technology system by using the characteristics of blockchain technology, distributed storage, information disclosure, transparency and non-tampering. After fully researching and validating various options, including public chain, affiliate chain and private chain, the team believes that the public chain system has the best de-centric characteristics, but it is not friendly to fast trading (such as lottery games for quick Draw class) and fees, and the alliance chain has a very large advantage in efficiency and rate, but it is an institutional node. Not up to full data disclosure and transparent supervision; Private chains are more difficult to operate in environments that lack trust than federated chains. It can be found that the public chain or alliance chain exists alone can not meet the requirements of the team program. As a result, the team creatively proposed a dual-chain dual-generation coin model. After the final experiment and verification, the feasibility of the dual-chain dual-generation coin model of public chain + alliance chain to carry out business support is established. Which As the basis of the election mechanism of the bookkeeper, the public chain makes use of the open characteristics of the public chain to allow more people to participate in the registration nodes and bookkeeping of the Alliance chain, and gives a certain return, while the alliance chain, as the base technology platform based on the application, Parabox team develops a complete de-centric blockchain lottery bottom-level business platform. To support the lottery distribution business and related technical support, surrounding ecological support, so as to perfectly achieve the rights and interests of the central, bookkeeping, transaction de-centric, at the same time in terms of transaction efficiency and handling fees, through the alliance chain to achieve the optimal solution, support instantaneous, very low fees on the chain of asset circulation.

Parabox team has drawn on the Bitcoin network, forming a unique set of absolute random number generation based on Bitcoin blockchain network. Based on the robustness and de-centrality of the Bitcoin network, this method calculates the hash value of the Bitcoin block excavated in the coming period for different transparent algorithms, and thus gets the absolute random number based on the Bitcoin network, because this hash value can not be predicted, so the random number obtained by this algorithm is able to meet the requirements of safety and reliability. On this basis, the algorithm can provide absolute stochastic factors for various lottery games, through random factors to obtain a variety of playing needs of the transparent random number, to ensure the absolute fairness and transparency of the lottery.

In addition, the Parabox project team has been working on wildlife conservation for a long time while developing projects. To this end, the project team deliberately set up the relevant Wildlife conservation Foundation. The platform will deposit 1 per thousand of the platform's revenue into the foundation for relevant protection work.

Parabox will adapt to the development of the Times and become the world's leading provider of lottery solutions in the blockchain era.

MEDIA CONTACT: sunll@bowenmedia.com.cn

SOURCE: Parabox

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540783/Parabox-Technology-makes-the-public-good-more-transparent