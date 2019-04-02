Atos International: Statement from Atos

Paris, April 2, 2019 - Analyst firm Berenberg issued this morning an analyst note on Atos, which was immediately withdrawn after realizing it contained a material error. This had a temporary impact on the stock price of Atos. The group has alerted the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF).

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact

Terence Zakka | terence.zakka@atos.net| +33 1 73 26 40 76

Investor relations

Gilles Arditti | gilles.arditti@atos.net| +33 1 73 26 00 66

Attachment