Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's asset management rewarded again - now with two Lipper Fund Awards

Lipper Fund Awards has rewarded Aktia Asset Management as the best Nordic fixed income fund house. In addition, the Aktia EM Local Currency Frontier Bond+ was chosen as the best fund in the Nordic countries in its own category. Aktia's asset management services have been repeatedly rewarded in different competitions, earlier this year Aktia was chosen as the best Finnish fixed income fund house in Morningstar's competition.



Aktia has been rewarded by the Lipper Fund Awards 2019 as the best Nordic fixed income fund house in the Small Company category. The award was granted as a token of Aktia's unique competence within fixed income funds.

In addition, Lipper Fund Awards 2019 rewarded Aktia EM Local Currency Frontier Bond+ fund as the best Nordic fixed income fund. The fund award is distributed according to the yield development.

"This is a great recognition for our long-term and persevering work that we have carried out for years and which is based on our strong vision and our agile working methods. These awards show that our fixed income competence and our fixed income funds are the best in their peer groups", says Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director of Aktia Asset Management Ltd and in charge of investment operations.

"These awards are an excellent manifestation of the expertise in Aktia's asset management. We are proven to have world-class know-how that is shown not only through our awards but also in the growth of customer assets and the increasing international demand for our supply", says Anssi Rantala, Executive Vice President of Aktia Bank Plc.

Aktia's asset management has been repeatedly rewarded in several actors' competitions. Earlier this year Aktia's fixed income expertise was rewarded as best in Finland for the fifth time by Morningstar Awards. Aktia has won the Lipper Award as the best Nordic asset manager in 2017 in the Small Company category of the overall supply.

Lipper is the leading international and impartial producer of fund analyses and comparisons. The prestigious Lipper Fund Awards are distributed annually to the best funds as well as asset management and fund companies in 20 different countries around the world.

