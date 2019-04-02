Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 March 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Lukoil 10.89 Sberbank 9.58 Novatek 8.19 Gazprom 6.82 PZU 4.92 KGHM Polska Miedz 4.21 X5 Retail Group 4.12 Mail Ru Group 3.22 Yandex 2.98 Santander Bank Polska SA 2.88

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 March 2019 was as follows: