Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 2
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 March 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|10.89
|Sberbank
|9.58
|Novatek
|8.19
|Gazprom
|6.82
|PZU
|4.92
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|4.21
|X5 Retail Group
|4.12
|Mail Ru Group
|3.22
|Yandex
|2.98
|Santander Bank Polska SA
|2.88
The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 March 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|61.07
|Poland
|21.23
|Turkey
|11.00
|Hungary
|3.60
|Romania
|1.80
|Greece
|2.10
|Czech
|2.56
|Kuwait
|0.89
|Other European
|1.26
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.51