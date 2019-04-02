sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.04.2019 | 12:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 2

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 March 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Lukoil10.89
Sberbank9.58
Novatek8.19
Gazprom6.82
PZU4.92
KGHM Polska Miedz4.21
X5 Retail Group4.12
Mail Ru Group3.22
Yandex2.98
Santander Bank Polska SA2.88

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 March 2019 was as follows:

Russia61.07
Poland21.23
Turkey11.00
Hungary3.60
Romania1.80
Greece2.10
Czech2.56
Kuwait0.89
Other European1.26
Cash & Equivalents-5.51

© 2019 PR Newswire