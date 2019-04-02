Publicis Groupe: Save the Date Q1 2019 Revenue

SAVE THE DATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE
First Quarter 2019 Revenue
Publicis Groupe will release its First Quarter 2019 Revenue on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after the Paris stock market closes.
Conference Call & Webcast
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 18:30
(Paris time - CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Details will be communicated shortly.
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire