Publicis Groupe: Save the Date Q1 2019 Revenue

SAVE THE DATE

PUBLICIS GROUPE

First Quarter 2019 Revenue

Publicis Groupe will release its First Quarter 2019 Revenue on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after the Paris stock market closes.

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 18:30

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.

