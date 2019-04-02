sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,41 Euro		-1,19
-2,50 %
WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,783
46,795
13:08
46,79
46,80
13:08
02.04.2019 | 12:53
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Publicis Groupe: Save the Date Q1 2019 Revenue

SAVE THE DATE

PUBLICIS GROUPE

First Quarter 2019 Revenue

Publicis Groupe will release its First Quarter 2019 Revenue on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after the Paris stock market closes.

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 18:30

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)