C5 Capital-backed ITC Secure launches new cyber services through Washington D.C. office

ITC Secure (ITC), the specialist cyber advisory and managed security service provider (MSSP) has launched a new portfolio of cyber security services through its existing Washington D.C. business.

A key part of the expansion into the US market will be to bring the existing Washington D.C. based ITC Global Advisors under the ITC Secure brand, aligning the services offered across the US, with the industry leading advisory and managed cyber security services already available in the UK.

The ITC Secure Washington team will now offer a full suite of cyber advisory services to clients in the US, covering cyber assessments, cyber due diligence, third-party risk management and other outcome-oriented services that navigate complex cyber challenges and support cyber investment choices.

In addition to enhanced advisory capabilities, the Washington team will offer ITC's full range of managed services supported by their world class Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The ITC team in Washington will continue to deliver its successful portfolio of advisory services, connecting private sector innovation to global and national security challenges, building federal market strategies, leading crisis communications and navigating complex US government issues.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure said "The team in Washington have been a great addition to ITC since joining us in June 2018, their understanding of US markets and current advisory capabilities have enabled this expansion of our US portfolio into dedicated cyber advisory services. This development is a key component of our global strategy and I am delighted that the team have already secured several cyber advisory deals with US clients".

Chip Colbert, MD of ITC Secure Washington added "This is a logical step for our team here in the US. We have enjoyed great success with our existing strategic advisory services, to be able to expand this capability to offer world leading cyber capabilities not only enhances the services we can offer to our existing clients, but gives ITC a much broader global reach".

ITC Secure is part of the Haven Cyber Technologies Group, a portfolio company of C5 Capital, the leading investment group focused on cyber security, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. ITC is backed by a unique team of individuals from intelligence, enterprise, national security, law enforcement and regulatory organisations.

About ITC

ITC Secure provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to midsize and large enterprise clients. This includes detection and response services, cyber threat intelligence, insider threat analysis, network and user behaviour, vulnerability assessments and the increasing demands around compliance. With capabilities in on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid security, ITC Secure is first choice for some of the world's biggest and best-known brands.

https://itcsecure.com/

About Haven Cyber Technologies

Haven Cyber Technologies (Haven) is a pan-European industrial holding focussed on delivering a Europe wide Managed Security Solution Providers (MSSP) platform. Haven has a network of organisations that deliver bespoke product solutions to each client supported by world class experts. The companies within the Haven Group benefit from innovation across the shared platform, enabling industry leading services across cloud computing, machine learning and automation.

Haven is headquartered in Luxemburg and was launched in October 2018.

http://www.havencyber.com/

