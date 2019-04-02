Data-driven insights create next-gen CSRs who elevate service centers into value centers

Bidgely has expanded its industry-first UtilityAI solutions into utility customer service centers with the introduction of CARE. Through integrating artificial intelligence into power utility and energy retailer customer service centers, CARE reduces operational costs and enhances customer satisfaction while also enabling customer service representatives (CSRs) to drive strategic utility goals. These include goals such as boosting targeted program enrollment, shifting customers to advantageous rate plans and generating new revenue through selling ROI-driven, targeted products and services.

"While traditional utility customer service reps are limited to high bill analysis based on raw data like general home energy usage and weather, the AI behind our CARE solution acts as an expert in every home who is constantly analyzing each customer's energy usage. This is giving rise to the next-generation of CSRs who can quickly resolve a high bill call and turn all calls into an opportunity to delight customers with a rebate, a better rate plan relevant to the customer's home or an energy-saving product offering from the utility," said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta.

Bidgely's patented disaggregation technology behind the CARE solution applies machine learning algorithms to utility meter data in order to create an itemized list of energy usage in the home by appliance. This core information serves as the foundation for CARE, which comprises of four modules:

Visitors to CS Week, held in Phoenix, Arizona, from April 8-9, can take a deeper dive into AI in the utility customer service center by registering for the CS Week Synergy Group: Digital Customer Engagement. Here Bidgely VP of Product Ilén Zazueta-Hall will give the presentation 'Next-Gen CSR: How AI is Reinventing Customer Service' at 10:15am local time on April 9.

About Bidgely

As the industry's first enterprise energy analytics and customer engagement platform provider, Bidgely's utility artificial intelligence (AI) solutions transform utility meter data into business intelligence for optimizing shareholder value, personalizing the customer experience and modernizing the grid. Bidgely's mission to be a trusted AI partner helps utilities solve daily challenges related to home energy management, customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and new revenue models. With roots in Silicon Valley, the company has invested $30M in R&D, retains 30+ data scientists and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

