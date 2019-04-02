NOTICE 2.4.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF EQ OYJ: CHANGE OF LONG NAME Full name for eQ Oyj 2015 option rights changed to 'eQ optiot 2015'. The change is valid as of 3 April 2019 on the Nasdaq First North Finland. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 2.4.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET EQ OYJ OPTIO-OIKEUDET: NIMEN MUUTOS (LONG NAME) EQ Oyj:n vuoden 2015 optio-oikeuden nimi (long name) muutetaan muotoon 'eQ optiot 2015'. Muutos on voimassa 3.4.2019 alkaen Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikalla. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717315