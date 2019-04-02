EllaLink and EMACOM partner to bring next generation connectivity to Madeira

DUBLIN, Ireland and FUNCHAL, Madeira, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecomunicações da Madeira, Unipessoal, Lda., EMACOM, and the EllaLink Group announced today that their partnership on the EllaLink system has extended further in order to meet the growing capacity demands of the islands of Madeira.



EMACOM currently own a dedicated fiber pair on the EllaLink system which is designed to carry over 24Tbps of traffic. New plans under discussion propose to increase the number of direct fiber pairs between Funchal and mainland Portugal in order to provide EMACOM with additional capacity in excess of 70Tbps. Currently under construction, EllaLink will provide the islands of Madeira with fiber diversity, increased data capacity and direct connectivity to Lisbon via a new state-of-the-art coherent submarine system. EMACOM's provisions on EllaLink are guaranteed to meet the long-term demand of this key autonomous region of the republic of Portugal.

Rui Faria Rebelo, CEO of EMACOM, explained, "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with EllaLink in order to strengthen our regional infrastructure, to encourage telecoms growth and to support the current plans to improve the infrastructure connecting mainland Portugal with the Autonomous regions of Madeira and Açores. Expansion of our network provides our customers with choice, reliability and economic value, as well as delivering the large data capacity that Portugal will need in order to meet its connectivity demands for the next 25 years."

"It gives me great pleasure to offer EMACOM an increased share in the EllaLink cable system. Additional fiber pairs at a very competitive price will position Madeira as an ideal regional hub, offering direct connections to Portugal and onwards to Spain, Cabo Verde and Brazil. We look forward to working together for many years to come," added Philippe Dumont, CEO of the EllaLink Group.

Being built by Alcatel Submarine Networks, EllaLink is a leading edge 4 fiber pair submarine cable system scheduled for operation in 2020. Designed to satisfy the growing demand for traffic between Europe and Latin America, the low latency EllaLink route avoids the congestion of the North Atlantic by offering the first ever direct fiber pair between the two continents.

About EMACOM

The company EMACOM - Telecomunicações da Madeira, Unipessoal, Lda., incorporated in August 1998, is wholly owned by the Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, SA. EMACOM's main objective is to provide fiber optic services as a neutral operator in the Autonomous Region of Madeira - Portugal, and to promote with international connectivity, the development of IT business opportunities in this region. For more information visit http://www.eem.pt

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced subsea cable system offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four fiber pairs. The landing sites in Fortaleza

