Construction Films Market Worth $23.53 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction films market size is expected to reach USD 23.53 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Construction films are thin films or laminates used for applications, such as window glass building systems. They assist in converting the existing windows, roofs, walls to contemporary standards and increase their energy-efficiency. Vapor barrier films and solar films are the most widely used products as they reduce heat transfer. These films work on the principles of radiation and convection respectively to reduce heat flow.

Key suggestions from the report:

Construction films market is led by vapor barrier films segment, which account for about 32% of the overall industry

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the estimated period, in terms of product demand

Growing number of green building initiatives and increasing investments by government and private sectors in APAC will drive the regional market in the years to come

Bonding was the dominant function segment in 2017, in terms of product demand

The residential end-use segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Read 145 page research report with TOC on "Construction Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vapor Barrier, Solar Films), By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Function, By Resin Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/construction-films-market

They are used in various industrial sectors, such as petrochemicals, refinery, residential, and commercial buildings. Window film and vapor barriers are also being utilized to effectively reduce the environmental impact of buildings in numerous key areas, such as thermal resistance, water, and indoor environment. Advancements in technology used in plastic manufacturing have created a lucrative potential for the market growth over the past few years. The use of nanotechnology in the extrusion process has enabled manufacturers to develop plastic raw materials with enhanced strength and durability. The high-quality films produced using the method have high demand in eco-efficient construction.

In addition, rising usage in green building retrofits due to government initiatives, especially in APAC, aimed at reducing CO2 emissions will boost the demand further. Another factor boosting the prospects of construction films is the increasing trend of using lightweight materials in the construction industry. Glass- and plastics-based materials are increasingly replacing the heavy metal components, hence bolstering their demand in applications, such as roofing, walls, plumbing, and building envelope.

Grand View Research has segmented the global construction films market on the basis of basis of product, resin type, application, function, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Construction Films Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Vapor Barrier Films



Gas Barrier Films



Window Films



Solar Films



Other Films



Construction Films Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polyolefin Films



Polyester Films



Nylon Films



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Films



Polyvinyl Butyral Films



Fluropolymer Films



Polyvinylidene Chloride Films



Polyimide Films



Bio-based Polymer Films



Polyvinyl Chloride Films



Other Films



Construction Films Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Flooring



Walls & Ceilings



Windows



Doors



Roofing



Building & Enveloping



Electrical



HVAC



Plumbing



Others



Construction Films Function Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bonding



Protection



Insulation



Glazing



Soundproofing



Cable Management



Construction Films End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Construction Films Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Direct



Third-Party



Construction Films Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

