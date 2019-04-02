The renovated Amsteldok building brings together 15 WPP agencies into a single location

WPP (NYSE:WPP) today marked the opening of its new Amsterdam campus as it continued the roll-out of its global co-location strategy.

Each WPP campus is designed to provide world-class spaces that bring together its people and agencies into one location, encouraging greater collaboration and giving clients easier access to all of WPP's talent and expertise.

Refurbished by WPP's architectural and design consultancy BDG, the previously derelict Rivierstaete building has been transformed into a 19,000m2 modern working environment that will act as both an innovative workplace and community space for its 1,500 people in the city. VBAT, an international WPP design studio based in Amsterdam, worked with the agencies housed in Amsteldok to name the campus and develop the co-location's new branding.

Amsteldok, which was Europe's largest office building when it was completed in 1973 by renowned architect Huig Aart Maaskant, will be home to 15 WPP agency brands that previously operated from 11 different locations. Located on the river Amstel, the striking, box-stacked structure will be a new centre of creativity in the heart of Amsterdam, boasting impressive new and renovated roof terraces, restaurants, a rooftop bar, a business lounge and an event space.

At the official opening, Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "I'm delighted to open WPP's Amsterdam campus, which demonstrates our continued investment in our people and commitment to the Dutch market, which is one of the most dynamic and forward-looking in the world. WPP campuses help us deliver a simpler, more integrated offer to clients by bringing great agency brands together under one roof and providing easier access to our collective talent. Giving our people modern, world-class working environments allows them to do their best creative work, it encourages closer collaboration and it's an important part of building an open and optimistic culture at WPP."

To coincide with the opening of Amsteldok, today Hogarth (WPP's global creative production network that combines technological skills and creative craftmanship) announced the creation of Hogarth Netherlands. As part of its renewed offer to clients in the region, and operating from Amsteldok, it will deliver end-to-end solutions using the very latest innovations in content production.

Eric Kramer, WPP Netherlands Country Manager, said: "I'm incredibly proud of the regeneration of Amsteldok into both a fantastic new home for our people and a new creative and social hub for the city. We have an innovative and collaborative culture in Amsterdam, and WPP's market offering, further bolstered by the creation of Hogarth Netherlands, is stronger than ever as we bring our brands together."

Redeveloping existing structures instead of constructing new buildings avoids the emission of thousands of tonnes of embodied carbon equivalent to over 30% of the building's lifetime carbon emissions. The new WPP campus has been developed with sustainability at its heart and is aiming for a BREEAM (the world's leading authority in this area) rating of Very Good or higher.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

