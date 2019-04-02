Global Refrigerated Trucks Market Worth USD 11.15 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refrigerated trucks market is expected to reach USD 11.15 billion by 2025. The growing demand for fresh and frozen products on a global level is expected to add to the growth of the refrigerated trucks.

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) is projected to dominate the market and is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.12 billion by the end of 2025. The segment is expected to witness growth on account of their ability to carry high capacity and are capable of transporting various food categories including meat products and dairy goods.

The majority of manufacturers have been using the air blown evaporator technology which is considered less complicated and less expensive as compared to other technologies. Air blown evaporator technology has the ability to evaporate the refrigerant and transform from liquid to a gaseous forms. Manufactures including Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd and Carlsen Baltic are using this technology in their finished reefer fleets.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of more than 12.1% from the period of 2017 to 2025. The increasing number of organized retail chains including QSRs in emerging economies including China and India on account of gaining popularity of convenience food among working class population is expected to increase the utility of processed food. The increasing penetration of processed food is expected to spur growth in the refrigerated trucks market over the coming years.

Middle East & Africa was valued at around USD 260.0 million in 2017 and is expected to grow over the coming years. Rise in the working women population and convenience are among the leading factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt are among the key growth countries in the Middle East & Africa Region.

Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with at a CAGR of more than 12.0% from 2017 to 2025. The demand is expected to be relatively strong from countries such as India, China, and Japan where the demand for frozen and chilled products is on the rise.

Some of the key manufacturers in the market include China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane LLC, Schmitz Cargobull AG, and Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG. In the coming years, manufacturers are expected to launch new products to strengthen their market positioning. The focus is expected to be on key growth markets, mainly in the Asia Pacific region, where the demand is expected to strengthen in the coming years.

In December 2015, Eicher Trucks & Buses, a prominent Indian manufacturer of commercial vehicles, launched reefer trucks in the series of Pro 1000 and Pro 6000 commercial trucks. On similar lines, in February 2016, Wabash National Corporation launched refrigerated semi-trailers and refrigerated trucks based on its Molded Structural Composite (MSC) Technology.

Hexa Research has segmented the global refrigerated trucks market report based on type, application and region:-

Segmentation by vehicle type

LCV

MCV

HCV

Segmentation by application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segmentation by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key country markets:

U.S.

Germany

UK

China

India

Key players analyzed:

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane LLC

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Kögel Trailer GmbH

HYUNDAI Translead

KRONE

Chereau

LAMBERET SAS

GRW Tankers and Trailers

