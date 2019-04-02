Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds 02-Apr-2019 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 2 April 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the sixth coupon payment on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-03 bonds. A payment of RUB 112,200,000 has been made to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4B02-03-55234-E-001P as of 27 September 2017 (ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5). The sixth coupon interest rate was set at 9% per annum and amounted to RUB 22.44 per one bond. 5,000,000 (five million) bonds were placed as part of the bind issue on 3 October 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days and an early redemption of the nominal value, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.8 million m2 with the market value of RUB 186 billion. LSR Group reported sales revenue of RUB 146,376 million (IFRS) in 2018. LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on the Moscow Exchange. www.lsrgroup.ru ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 Sequence No.: 8037 EQS News ID: 794713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

