GeneNews Limited: GeneNews Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Year End Investor Call

Conference Call - 8:30am, Wednesday April 3, 2019

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / GeneNews Limited ("GeneNews" or the "Company") (TSX: GEN) today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter 2018 results today, April 2nd. GeneNews' Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, April 3, to review the results and discuss business developments for the period.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Time: 8:30 am EST

Live Call:

Participant: 877-407-8033 | 201-689-8033

Playback Phone Numbers:

Replay: 877-481-4010 | PIN: 45694

Playback Expiration Date: April 10th, 2019

About GeneNews Limited

GeneNews is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for early cancer detection. Our mission is to provide advanced diagnostics that can help physicians identify cancer in their patients at the earliest possible stage (Stage-0) when it is the most curable. As early pioneers in the liquid biopsy space, GeneNews developed one of the first blood-based biomarker tests for the early identification of Colorectal Cancer. ColonSentry® uses the company's proprietary Sentinel Principle technology which is based on the scientific observation that circulating blood reflects, in a detectable way, what is occurring throughout the body. Today, more than 100,000 patients in the U.S. have benefited from the ColonSentry test. GeneNews' next generation test, Aristotle®, will use this proven technology to test for ten cancers from a single blood sample. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, GeneNews operates a CAP and CLIA accredited, clinical reference lab based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. www.GeneNews.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jhoward-tripp@genenews.com

Tel. (905) 209-2030

SOURCE: GeneNews Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540789/CORRECTION-GeneNews-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2018-Results-and-Year-End-Investor-Call