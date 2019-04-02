Business Reporter: Disrupting the Future of Retail

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBuy.com, the marketplace of the future, leverages the advantages of disruptive technology by integrating high street retailers with eCommerce.

Although disruption is not new, a 2018 survey found that 80 percent of top executives feared the risk of disruptive market entrants. OnBuy utilises disruptive technology to not only foster innovation, but to enhance user experience for their customers. With a unique partnership with PayPal and a platform that lists more than 10 million products from thousands of sellers, expanding to 140 countries is a vision that is not only viable but imminent.

Purchases on the site grew by more than 1,100 percent between 2018 and 2019. Part of this exponential growth is attributed to the fact that their selling fees are cheaper than Amazon, meaning sellers can price competitively whilst buyers can get the best deal. With the potential to host more sellers than any other platform in the world, OnBuy's ambition is to provide the infrastructure all businesses need to deliver products straight to the consumer. The Amazon disruptor is the change that online and high street businesses need. It's the marketplace of the future.

Innovation and disruption are essential ingredients in surviving a fluctuating landscape. The future of work in the retail sector is ever changing, which is why disruptive innovation will always benefit business and consumers alike.

Read more at: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/03/28/why-the-future-of-retail-isnt-about-online-versus-the-high-street-but-innovation-versus-stagnation/gsc.tab=0

