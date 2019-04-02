New global PV additions reached 94.2 GW in 2018, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Asia is the region with the largest share of cumulative PV capacity, with around 274.6 GW, followed by Europe and North America with 119.3 GW and 55.3 GW, respectively.The world's total installed PV capacity reached 480.3 GW at the end of December 2018, according to the latest statistics published by IRENA. In its annual Renewable Capacity Statistics 2019 report, it said that new global capacity additions hit 94.2 GW last year, up slightly from 93.7 GW a year earlier and significantly ...

