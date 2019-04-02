Cint, the world's sample management platform, today announced the appointment of EVP of EMEA Indie Blackwell. Blackwell's experience in senior leadership and strategic growth roles will strengthen Cint's management team as it continues to expand into new markets as international demand rises for technology that accelerates how marketers and researchers gather insights.

"Keeping up with global and ever-changing customer needs is not easy, but Cint continues to experience strong and steady advancements with a customer-first mindset," said Indie Blackwell, EVP of EMEA, Cint. "With my regional experience in accelerating growth for data-centric companies, I'm honored to join Cint's team and be part of a company that is bringing new efficiencies to the market research industry."

Blackwell brings more than 12 years of global business development experience to Cint having served in numerous leadership roles within the consultancy, data and insights markets. Previously with Frost Sullivan, Ascential Plc (Planet Retail) and Dun Bradstreet, Blackwell has a proven track record of growing businesses in EMEA and new regions. As Cint's EVP of EMEA, Blackwell is responsible for fueling Cint's commercial business in EMEA and will work closely with the company's global leads to support customer success initiatives.

"Blackwell's past experience in customer advocacy will ensure Cint continues on its growth path while constantly improving our business and technology by understanding customers' voices," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO, Cint. "We are looking forward to thepositive impact she will bring to our EMEA customers and partners."

This momentum follows Cint's recent announcements of its expanded Enterprise team, CFO Lottie Saks, investments in product development (promotion of CPO Stefan Hök, hiring of SVP of Products Daniel Hecker) and EVP of APAC Karine Parsy among additional sales and Business Development appointments. To learn more, visit www.cint.com.

About Cint

Cint is a technology company delivering solutions that transform and accelerate how marketers and researchers gather insights. Cint's mission is to power greater efficiencies within the sample supply chain, leading to smarter, faster, more cost-effective access to insights. The company's Sample Management Platform is the world's only solution built to enhance sample procurement, sample fulfillment, and panel management functions.

At the core of Cint's Sample Management Platform is the Insight Exchange - a fully transparent panel marketplace, connecting marketers and researchers to over 1,500-panel providers worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.cint.com.

