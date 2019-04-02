Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced today that Paul Beswick, Ph.D., Bicycle's Director of UK Chemistry and IP, will present at the Research Innovation 2019 conference sponsored by the European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group (ELRIG) in Cambridge, U.K. The presentation, showcasing Bicycles as an entirely new class of therapeutics, will take place on Wednesday, April 3, at 14:45 BST.

"Bicycles are a unique therapeutic modality, combining the pharmacology usually associated with a biologic and the manufacturing and pharmacokinetic properties of a small molecule," said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "Our technology has great potential both in the field of oncology and more broadly, and we're excited to share our work at this ELRIG conference."

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesized medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and highly selective targeting deliver rapid tumor penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned to minimize exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Greg Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005206/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Ten Bridge Communications

Sara Green

sgreen@tenbridgecommunications.com

+1-617-233-1714

Investors:

Argot Partners

Maeve Conneighton

maeve@argotpartners.com

+1-212-600-1902