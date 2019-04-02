Dthera Sciences Announces Pursuit of Strategic Transaction

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) a leading digital therapeutic company specializing in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to pursue a range of potential strategic transactions to enable the Company to bring its development-stage Alzheimer's product, DTHR-ALZ, to market more rapidly. These structures include a funded partnership on DTHR-ALZ, an acquisition of the Company, a business combination, or strategic investment/financing into the Company.

"The past several weeks have been challenging for the Alzheimer's community, with multiple disheartening announcements, including the discontinuation of two Phase III drug trials," said Edward Cox, CEO of Dthera Sciences. "As a result, we have decided to take immediate steps to accelerate our efforts to get DTHR-ALZ into the hands of patients and their families, and feel that pursuing a strategic transaction is the best way to complete the development and FDA approval of this critically needed product."

DTHR-ALZ is a digital therapeutic that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease. The device digitally delivers an evidence-based behavioral intervention called Reminiscence Therapy to individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

The Company has been in early-stage discussions with several third-party entities relating to a licensing partnership or acquisition, and has also been approached with respect to business combination transactions. The Company has elected to formalize this process by announcing its goal of finding a commercialization partner.

As a first step in this process, Dthera recently announced that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a company headquartered in Japan for development and commercialization rights to DTHR-ALZ in Japan.

"We believe that we have a world class asset, in a sector that has seen significant partnering activity, targeting a disease state that has become a global public health crisis," continued Mr. Cox. "DTHR-ALZ has the potential to become the first medical device approved by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. We believe that making this bold and decisive move is the right thing for Alzheimer's patients, their families, our shareholders, and our product."

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) is a leading digital therapeutic company specializing in neurodegenerative diseases. The San Diego based, publicly traded company is working to improve the lives of seniors and individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, as well as those who care for them. Dthera is developing DTHR-ALZ, a medical device that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease. To the company's knowledge, DTHR-ALZ is the first product to receive Breakthrough Device designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. If granted approval by the FDA, DTHR-ALZ would become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, and the first medical device of any kind for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Please see www.dthera.com for more information.

