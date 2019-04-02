Atos International: Atos enables digital transformation of Italian energy company Illumia in just 15 months

Atos enables digital transformation of Italian energy company Illumia in just 15 months

Paris, Milan, International SAP Conference for Utilities, April 02, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation announces that Illumia, the first Italian family business in the energy sector, has successfully digitally transformed its business in just 15 months using Atos' digital energy platform "DORA"It has already seen immediate cost and financial benefits, as well as a better user experience and optimized control processes.

To support its ambitions for growth and competitiveness in a complex sector such as utilities, Illumia chose DORA, which, exploiting the power of SAP HANA, achieves the highest degree of process integration from customer to back-end. The functionalities and processes made available by DORA were implemented on SAP S/4HANA for the management component, SAP C/4HANA for sales channels and customer service and SAP S/4HANA for Utilities for vertical processes. Thanks to the customized and modular solution provided by Atos, Illumia was able to start production of the new application platform in just 15 months.

With the new unique system that manages Operations, Finance and Customer Relationships in an integrated model, Illumia is ready to face future challenges, such as the introduction of new tools to support sales, the speed of execution and the possibility to easily change business logic, thanks to perfectly integrated processes.

"The Energy and Utilities sector is becoming more competitive every day and we need to ensure that our digital tools are able to generate a real advantage for our customers. At Illumia we have found a dynamic, competent and positive working environment that has allowed us to work efficiently from day one. We are satisfied with the excellent results achieved and with the effectiveness of our DORA platform," said Giuseppe Di Franco, CEO of Central Eastern Europe & Italy at Atos.

"We are satisfied with the results achieved. The strategic choice to rely on a highly experienced partner like Atos was crucial," said Matteo Bernardi, CEO of Illumia. "Technological innovation and digital transformation are the pillars of our growth project and we will continue to invest to bring our customers the added value that allows us to stand out from our competitors.

"I consider the project implemented with Atos a small masterpiece realized with appropriate resources and in a surprising timeframe", said Claudio Carrà, Chief Technology Officer of Illumia."We have migrated the business data of the last five years, carried out three months of training and two months of testing on the platform involving 70 internal users. This first milestone now allows us to manage all business processes in an integrated manner."

"Until the beginning of 2000, the Utility market experienced a certain amount of peace of mind, and with its liberalization, new competitors and new offers for customers emerged. To cope with this more complex scenario, operators need to be able to offer better services, intercept new customers, innovate and diversify their offerings. At the same time, they need to make business processes and operations more efficient and develop new customer experience paths," said Luisa Arienti, Managing Director of SAP Italy. "We are pleased to help Illumia to sustain its growth by ensuring lean, real-time business management, unique, consistent data integration throughout the organization and the ability to design memorable experiences for its customers."

Atos at International SAP Conference for Utilities

Atos will be present at the International SAP Conference for Utilities which will take place in Milan, Italy on 2-4 April, and will be on stage with Illumia, who will present its digital journey to business transformation to gain competitive advantage. Find out more here: https://atos.net/en/events/atos-international-sap-conference-utilities .

