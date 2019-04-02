Security First International Holdings, Inc.: Security First Int'l Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: SCFR) Launches 411 Mobile Messaging Platform for Remote Online Notaries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Security First Int'l Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR) today announced the launch of Gnotaries.com a mobile messaging platform for remote online notaries.

The messaging platform allows anyone with an iOS or Android smartphone to connect with a live notary to have documents notarized within 15 min, without physically being in the presence of a notary public.

Users would simply send a mobile message to 411@gnotaries.com and start the remote online notary procedure with the convenience of being mobile and remote to the actual notary public.

Consumers meeting the minimum requirements can have a document notarized and downloaded within 15 min of the original message request.

Upon completion of the notarization procedure, the consumer will receive a payment link with an attached document. Once payment is made the consumer will have the option to download and save the document.

'We believe this service offering is a key differentiator for the company in a rapidly growing market segment' said Brian Fowler President of Security First International Holdings, Inc.

To utilize the service message the word 'GO' to 411@gnotaries.com

About Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR)

Security First International Holdings is a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally. We provide new possibilities for the digital commerce market through technology and platforms that will create a meaningful financial impact on all consumers.

