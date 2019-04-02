Frontier Lithium Inc.: Frontier Lithium Planning to Build Demonstration Plant to Produce Multiple Lithium Products for Industrial and Battery Markets

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company) announced today that it has launched Phase I Development plans of the PAK Lithium Project. Phase I will be an Advanced Exploration program to confirm the Project's economic viability through the construction and operation of a Demonstration Concentrator Plant (the "Demonstration Plant").

The Demonstration Plant will have a capacity to produce up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate (spodumene) per year from a representative surface sample of the PAK deposit. The Pak Deposit, naturally containing up to 4.5% lithium oxide ("Li2O"), will be processed via gravity, heavy media, flotation and magnetic processes with a range of spodumene concentrates from 6.0 to 7.2% Li2O. Construction of the plant will commence in the next 12-20 months providing related permits and financing are confirmed.

Five key goals of the Demonstration Plant are to:

Produce high-quality technical grade concentrates (7.2% Li2O) for the expanding glass and ceramics markets;

Produce high-quality chemical grade concentrates (6% Li2O) for the rapidly developing lithium battery market;

Qualify products that meet specific customer and application requirements to secure North American and European off-take agreements;

Validate and optimize the mining and milling technology and flow-sheet design in advance of finalizing the Phase II Commercial Production feasibility study;

Serve as a training facility for the local workforce to maximize local benefits of the future mining and milling operations;

"Frontier Lithium's future Phase II Commercial Production objective is to supply 3% of the world's lithium demand from Ontario's Electric Avenue by 2025." stated Trevor Walker, President and CEO. "Our deposit is located on the other side of the globe from the world-class operating Greenbushes' deposit in Western Australia which has dominated global hard rock supply for years. The demonstration plant will enable us to reach out to customers and offer a high quality, reliable, long term and cost effective North American alternative. Our phased approach provides certainty and aligns optimal timing for Frontier and customers in the industrial and battery applications in this fast growing and tightly controlled lithium market."

About the PAK deposit

The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company and has the largest land position on the Electric Avenue, Ontario's newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The Company's objective is to supply 3% of the worlds' lithium demand from Ontario's Electric Avenue by 2025. Frontier is implementing a phased methodology to development for becoming a rare producer of premium technical lithium concentrates required to produce high quality glass and ceramics as well as supplying chemical grade concentrates for the production of lithium chemicals required for the burgeoning lithium battery industry.



Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.



Company Contact Information

Bora Ugurgel

Manager, Investor Relations

2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.897.7622

F. +001 705.897.7618

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Frontier Lithium Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540754/Frontier-Lithium-Planning-to-Build-Demonstration-Plant-to-Produce-Multiple-Lithium-Products-for-Industrial-and-Battery-Markets