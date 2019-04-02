Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI), the world's leading provider of commercial grade auto-acquire mobile satellite antennas, announced today its first successful integration with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite tracking capabilities. The test was completed with the C-COM iNetVu FLY-981 Ku-band antenna and with Kepler Communications' first in orbit LEO satellites, KIPP and CASE. Kepler is a pioneering nano-satellite telecommunications company based in Toronto. During the store & forward tests, C-COM's FLY-981 antenna successfully acquired signal to Kepler's nanosats and achieved data transfer speeds of more than 100Mbps down and 30Mbps up.



iNetVu Flyaway Antenna System FLY-981

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5445/43635_0657c38ab44c8af9_005full.jpg

Shortly thereafter, the same data was downloaded to Kepler's teleport in Inuvik, Canada.

This uniquely successful test completes a significant development project between the two companies. C-COM's engineering team developed the necessary tracking algorithms to work with the already globally renowned iNetVu 7000 series controllers, and Kepler provided access to their powerful LEO satellite constellation and assisted with daily testing.

The iNetVu FLY-981 is C-COM's 98cm, fully automatic and motorized Ku-band flyaway product. This antenna system is a highly portable terminal of choice for various industries such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Emergency Response, Military Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Satellite News Gathering, and many other vertical markets.

"For C-COM, this test with Kepler Communications LEO nano-satellites opens up new developing markets for our extensive worldwide reseller base," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "The store and forward data delivery services offered by Kepler's LEO constellation using our iNetVu mobile antenna system's Low Earth Orbit option, will provide customers with a unique, cost-effective large data transfer capability," Klein continued.

"For Kepler, the addition of the C-COM FLY-981 as an approved satellite antenna solution expands the potential user base beyond maritime applications, to land-based mobile/transportable applications such as natural resource exploration and extraction, remote research bases, disaster management, defense, and many other vertical markets requiring high-capacity connectivity where portability and reliability are key considerations," said Mina Mitry, CEO of Kepler Communications.

C-COM offers classic and next generation Driveaway, Flyaway, Fixed Motorized, and Manpack systems (iNetVu) for any vertical market where communications are challenged due to disruption or deficiency. C-COM has more than 20 different Comm-on-the-Pause antenna models, integrated with all major modem manufacturers, approved with most major satellite operators, and is working closely with more than 500 active dealers in over 100 countries. More than 8,000 iNetVu systems have been sold since the brand's inception.

Working with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo, the Company is also developing an electronically steerable, Comm-on-the-Move Ka-band flat panel antenna system based on phased array technology with the potential to revolutionize satellite's addressable mobile markets for land, airborne and maritime.

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed a proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a geostationary satellite with just the press of a button, enabling high-speed Internet connectivity where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold approximately 8,000 systems to customers in over 100 countries providing service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In partnership with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS), C-COM has been developing a next generation Ka-band flat panel antenna based on advanced phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite: land, airborne and maritime. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com



iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

ABOUT KEPLER COMMUNICATIONS:

Kepler Communications is a satellite telecommunications provider based in Canada, backed by Costanoa Ventures, IA Ventures, and other leading investors. Kepler aims to build an in-space telecommunications network through an incremental deployment of products and technologies. For more information visit: www.kepler.space and @KeplerComms, or contact Kepler at info@kepler.space.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about new technologies, the possible benefits of such technologies to end users and to C-COM and the potential for expanded sales and the potential impacts of new technology under development all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. New technologies under development may not perform as expected, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM's ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

# # #

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Tel: (613) 745-4110 ext. 4950

Fax: (613) 745-7144

lklein@c-comsat.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43635