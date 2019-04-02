Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Francis Dubé will take over the role of Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Donald Bubar as Co-Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Bubar will continue to support the Company as a member of ZEN's Advisory Board.

Mr. Greg Fenton, Director, comments: "We are pleased to have Dr. Francis Dubé take on the role of CEO. Francis has been instrumental in the creation and implementation of the new vision for the Company with the focus on the development of graphene enhanced applications and as a large scale industry supplier of graphene. He has the full support of the Board of Directors and management team to continue leading the company as Chief Executive Officer. We look forward to his continued leadership as we move the company forward."

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Bubar for his leadership during the Company's transition period and look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the Advisory Board. We wish him continued success in his role as President and CEO at Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

ZEN is also pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide Market-Making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade securities of ZEN on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. ZEN and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project. This precursor graphene material provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

About Integral Wealth Securities Limited.

Established in 2003, Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a private, independent, IIROC-licensed investment dealer headquartered in Toronto. The firm operates from seven offices, including Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. The firm's capital markets group, Integral Capital Markets, has established capabilities in market making, energy banking and private capital solutions. Integral's private client group is comprised of experienced advisors who provide sophisticated wealth management solutions to affluent individuals and families.

To find out more on ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com .

