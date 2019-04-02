Harvey Nash Appoints New Advisory Board for Heathrow Expansion Programme

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash's Industry & Infrastructure Practice are very proud to announce that it has been selected to partner with Heathrow Airport to deliver a new advisory board for their multi-billion pound airport expansion programme.

The programme will be one of the largest infrastructure projects in Europe, and the advisory board will have a critical role in helping the programme deliver important value to Heathrow Airport, local communities and the wider UK economy.

The appointment process has been specifically designed in close collaboration between Harvey Nash and Heathrow to attract and select individuals from a diverse background. The process will aim to attract highly qualified people, who are beyond the 'usual faces', who can work together with shared goals and accountability to deliver new ideas and thinking.

"Partnering with Heathrow to deliver this search project is a great achievement for our global practice and its testament to our innovative approach to search within demanding environments. Creating a Board that delivers real value to one of the most important capital programmes in Western Europe will set the precedent of how major programmes engage with highly experienced executives to deliver independent invaluable advice."

