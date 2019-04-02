Sisvel International S.A. announced today the launch of the JPEG-XT Portfolio License, a new program focused on high-dynamic-range (HDR) images technology related to the JPEG-XT standard. The program has been launched with a portfolio of patents owned, or controlled by, Dolby International AB, an affiliate of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., and Trellis Europe S.r.l.

While JPEG is a widely-adopted technology for storing digital images, it doesn't address several requirements that have become important in recent years, such as compression of images with higher bit depths (up to 16 bits), HDR imaging, lossless compression, and representation of alpha channels. JPEG-XT technology can preserve the whole picture information (colours, luminance) and non-destructive edits, offering a true HDR quality, but much smaller than RAW file in size. Moreover, this technology will enable consumers to utilise details, image data, and post-processing capabilities that were previously inaccessible under JPEG. The JPEG-XT technology is also backward compatible the same file will be readable by legacy low-dynamic range (LDR) decoders and HDR decoders.

The JPEG-XT Portfolio License Agreement offered by Sisvel covers any consumer product with image capturing capabilities implementing JPEG-XT functionality. Sisvel offers a royalty-bearing, non-transferable, non-assignable, non-exclusive license, with no right to grant sublicenses for this program. Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel's JPEG-XT licenses is available at http://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/digital-video-display-technology/jpeg-xt/introduction or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A.is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy, the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom, leveraging on professionals with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio. Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the DVB-T2, DVB-S2X, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi and Recommendation Engine, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program and DSL licensing program.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.

