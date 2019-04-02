Advanced mobile application provides operators up-to-date documents and video for greater manufacturing agility

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today introduced Veeva Vault Station Manager, a new mobile application in the Veeva Vault Quality Suite that provides manufacturing operators up-to-date content directly on the manufacturing floor. Vault Station Manager delivers documents and videos, including critical work instructions and procedures, from Veeva Vault QualityDocs to tablets located at manufacturing stations. Now organizations can enable a connected shop floor to make manufacturing operations more agile and adapt to changing business requirements with greater speed.

"It's challenging to manage and maintain information on the manufacturing floor and ensure operators are working from the latest procedures," said James Choi, CIO at Samsung BioLogics, a world-class contract manufacturing organization. "Delivering content directly to manufacturing stations through a mobile application will make it faster for teams to stay up-to-date."

Custom applications and paper binders make it difficult to find, update, and track work instructions and procedures, as well as verify that the right versions are being used. With Vault Station Manager, manufacturers can easily keep content current and provide operators the information they need to perform their jobs.

Vault Station Manager automatically synchronizes content on station tablets and makes it available for operators, including for offline viewing. Administrators can centrally manage, distribute, and track the content being used at each facility, station, or device. This gives organizations complete visibility into the documents and videos manufacturing teams are leveraging for improved efficiency and reduced compliance risk.

"Veeva is modernizing manufacturing operations in life sciences with an advanced mobile application to connect the shop floor," said Mike Jovanis, vice president of Vault Quality. "Veeva Vault Station Manager will make it easier for operators to do their jobs and enable continuous operations across the manufacturing organization."

Vault Station Manager is available today as part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, a unified suite of applications that also includes Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault QMS, and Veeva Vault Training to provide a single source of truth across quality processes and content.

To learn more about how Vault Station Manager delivers the right content to the right station on the manufacturing floor, register for the upcoming webinar and see a live demonstration on April 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

