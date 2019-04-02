Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Exploration Commences Airborne Survey on Dalton Property and Completes Access Agreement on Dome West Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announceit has initiated further target development work on its Dalton Property and signed an access agreement with Goldcorp Canada Ltd. in order to facilitate a drill program on its Dome West Property. Both the Dalton Property and the Dome West Property are located proximal to the largest gold producers in the Timmins Camp. The Dalton Property is 1.5 kilometres ("km") south west of the historic Hollinger Gold Mine, currently being operated by Goldcorp Canada Ltd., and the Dome West Property is located 800 meters ("m") west of the Dome Mine super pit (See Map 2 below).

Highlights

Completed a detailed airborne magnetic survey over the Dalton Property

Completed an access agreement with Goldcorp Canada Ltd. for Dome West

Initiating a diamond drill program at Dome West scheduled to begin in mid-April

"We are excited to begin exploration on our Dome West and Dalton gold properties. The results of the airborne magnetic survey at Dalton will be used to develop targets, whereas the diamond drill program at Dome West will be used to confirm the existence of a highly prospective porphyritic sill that is interpreted to extend across the Dome West property. These are appropriate first steps for us in the advancement of our strategic properties",commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO of Pelangio.

Dalton Property

Consistent with Pelangio's strategy to explore within established mining camps proximal to known mines, the Dalton Property represents a unique opportunity to cost effectively explore a property that has had minimal exploration conducted since the early days of the Timmins camp.

In late March of 2019, Pelangio initiated a detailed airborne magnetic survey over the Dalton Property. This survey will be combined with other target development work on the property planned for the summer field season. It is anticipated that geochemical surveying and further prospecting work will be completed during the summer months in order to develop drill targets for a fall 2019 diamond drill program. During the winter months a review of limited historical geophysical data was completed. From this work it was ascertained that previous operators did not test all of the targets developed. These untested targets will be prioritized for future drilling in conjunction with any newly developed targets outlined by Pelangio.

Dome West Property

As stated previously Pelangio has completed an access agreement with Goldcorp Canada Ltd. This agreement will allow Pelangio access to surface rights surrounding the Dome Mine in order to conduct a limited first phase drill program on the Dome West property. Pelangio would like to thank Goldcorp Canada Ltd for their co-operation and assistance with the access permit process.

The Dome West property, formerly controlled by Central Porcupine Mines Ltd., is a strategic land holding that is adjacent to both the former Paymaster Mine property and Goldcorp's Dome Mine (Source: Ont. Dept of Mines Map 449B, Ferguson, 1969). The Dome West property is located approximately 800 m west of the Dome Mine and approximately 500 m northwest of the former Paymaster mine shaft. (See Map 2 below: Location of the Dome West property in reference to the Dome Mine and other strategically located mine properties, shown below).

The focus of the Pelangio's initial drill program is to confirm the presence of a highly prospective porphyritic sill unit that has been designated as target P1. The porphyritic sill unit is interpreted to extend across a substantial portion of the Dome West property at the 1000-foot elevation from the former Paymaster Mine property (Source: Ont. Dept of Mines Map 449B, Ferguson, 1969 and OGS Assessment File T-125). Given the extremely challenging topography for ground access to the P1 target area, it was determined that the best cost-effective and environmentally sound solution was to utilize helicopter support for the diamond drill program on the P1 target. It is anticipated that the first phase drill program will in commence on or about April 15. Contingent on the success of this first phase program the company intends to plan, permit and conduct a winter drill program in 2019/2020 from Edwards Lake which would provide an optimum platform to properly evaluate the P1 target (See Map 1 below).

Map 1:Location of targets P1 and V1 with reference to the Dome West Property

A second target area of interest designated target V1 is present in the central portion of the property where government geologists have documented a historical shaft and a small adit associated with quartz veins in outcrop (reference: Ontario Dept of Mines Map 2075).There is no record of sampling in this area. The V1 target will be re-evaluated and sampled in conjunction with a proposed soil sampling program planned for the field season of 2019.

Map 2:Location of the Dome West property in reference to the Dome Mine and other strategically located mine properties

Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the data disclosed in this release.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the Dome West property located 800 metres from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%- owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Forward Looking Statements

