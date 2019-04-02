

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods showed a steep drop in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday, with orders for transportation equipment leading the way lower.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.6 percent in February after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in January.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to plunge by 1.8 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding the substantial decrease in orders for transportation equipment, however, durable goods orders actually inched up by 0.1 percent in February after edging down by 0.1 percent in January. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



