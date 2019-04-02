Ontario Teachers' Net Assets at $191.1 Billion at Year-end 2018

Plan fully funded for sixth consecutive year

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') today announced net assets of $191.1 billion as of December 31, 2018, a $1.6 billion increase from December 31, 2017. The total-fund net return was 2.5% for the year.

"In 2018 we were able to generate positive returns even as we navigated some of the most volatile markets in years, thanks to the work we have done to build a diversified investment portfolio that can perform across market scenarios," said Ron Mock, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Concurrently, we are pleased to report that as of January 1, 2019, we were fully funded for a sixth consecutive year, with 100% inflation protection being provided on all pensions."

As at December 31, 2018, the Plan has had an annualized total fund net return of 9.7% since inception. The five- and ten-year net returns, also as at December 31, 2018, were 8.0% and 10.1%, respectively.

During the year the plan's volatility was subdued compared to what would have been experienced by a more traditional asset allocation. Portfolio diversification - across asset class, geography and other factors - resulted in the Fund outperforming its benchmark by 1.8% or $3.5 billion, demonstrating the value Ontario Teachers' members realize with active management.

"Times like these show how continuing to rebalance the portfolio for stability is paying off," said Ziad Hindo, Chief Investment Officer. "In 2018, our private assets carried the day. Despite a more difficult environment, we were able to conclude a number of significant, complex transactions during the year."

Detailed Asset Mix









2018





2017



Effective Net Investments at Fair Value (Canadian $ billions)



Asset Mix %

Effective Net Investments at Fair Value (Canadian $ billions)



Asset Mix % Equity

















Publicly traded

$ 31.6



17%

$ 35.2



19% Non-publicly traded

33.4



18

31.9



17



65.0



35

67.1



36



















Fixed income

















Bonds

58.2



31

41.4



22 Real-rate products

19.5



10

20.0



11



77.7



41

61.4



33



















Inflation sensitive

















Commodities

10.6



6

11.1



6 Natural resources

8.1



4

6.6



3 Inflation hedge

8.7



5

8.9



5



27.4



15

26.6



14



















Real assets

















Real estate

27.5



15

25.5



14 Infrastructure

17.8



9

18.7



10 Real-rate products

4.3



2

1.5



1



49.6



26

45.7



25



















Credit

15.2



8

13.6



7 Absolute return strategies

12.6



7

10.7



6 Overlay

(0.4)



-

(0.3)



- Money market

(59.5)



(32)

(39.4)



(21) Net investments1

$ 187.6



100%

$ 185.4



100%

1 Net investments, which comprise investments less investment-related liabilities per the December 31, 2018 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, exclude all other assets and liabilities.

Total fund local return was 1.3%.The Plan invests in 35 global currencies and in more than 50 countries, but reports its assets and liabilities in Canadian dollars. In 2018, currency had a positive, +1.5% impact on the total fund, resulting in a gain of $2.8 billion that was mainly driven by the appreciation of the U.S. dollar. The positive impact followed negative currency impacts in 2017 and 2016.

