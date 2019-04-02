Ecoppia Launches Dedicated Robotic Cleaning Solution for Single Axis Trackers

HERZELIYA, Israel, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoppia, the world-leader in robotic, water-free photovoltaic solar panel cleaning solutions, today announced the general availability of its newest fully-autonomous solution for single axis tracker installations. The Ecoppia T4 is compatible with all trackers and module types, including frameless and thin film panels.

The first commercial deployment of Ecoppia T4, at a large installation in the Middle East, is already underway and slated to go fully live by the end of April. Once on-line, the system will leverage over 100 cleaning robots that perform a nightly cleaning, ensuring that soiling and dust storms do not impact production levels.

The Ecoppia T4 for single axis trackers successfully passed rigorous acceleration testing by independent laboratories, and has been fully certified by leading module makers, tracker manufacturers and financial institutions. Recognized by industry leaders and renewable energy programs alike, the Ecoppia T4 was awarded the seal of excellence by the European Commission - a quality label awarded to projects succeeding a highly competitive evaluation process by independent experts.

With the commercial launch of the T4, Ecoppia is scheduled to expand its activity also to the Americas. The pipeline for the Ecoppia T4 worldwide has already crossed the 1,000 MW threshold.

About Ecoppia

With over 3GW of secured projects, Ecoppia is the world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar, offering a connected platform that cost-effectively maximizes the performance of utility-scale installations worldwide.

Ecoppia's cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis leveraging advanced machine learning and IOT capabilities. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Ecoppia's proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions make day-to-day O&M at solar sites safer, more efficient and more reliable. Privately-held and backed by prominent and experienced international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies globally, cleaning millions of solar panels every month. For more information, please visit www.ecoppia.com.

Contact

Anat Cohen Segev

VP Marketing, Ecoppia

acohen@ecoppia.com

+972-9-8917000