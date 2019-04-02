The Center for Financial Professionals Provides the Results of 'FinTech Leaders 2019' - A "Voice of the Market" Survey and Ranking of Top FinTech Companies

FinTech Leaders 2019 - A comprehensive report with over 850 end-user perspectives on the Financial Technology Ecosystem

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro) today released the FinTech Leaders Report 2019; Industry-led research with independent insight from CeFPro's specialized FinTech Advisory Board of over sixty experts; inclusive also of over 850 end-user perspectives from CeFPro's community of finance, technology, operations, risk and compliance professionals.

Lindsey Burik, CeFPro FinTech Advisory Board Member and Head of Electronic Trading, Mizuho Securities, cited that - "One of the biggest challenges in the FinTech space as a consumer is sorting through what is available, how it is used, and ultimately answering 'how will this help me?' I think the CeFPro research will bring some straight-forward clarity and expertise the industry needs."

Established Technology Firms, new FinTech players and Financial Institutions from across the global ecosystem are included within the FinTech Leaders: Top 50 Company Rankings and ranked in over 20 diverse and extensive Category Rankings, such as: Artificial Intelligence, Capital Markets, Core Banking, Financial Crime Control, Professional Services and more. The full report is available at: www.cefpro.com/regportal-ft-leaders.

Research included within CeFPro's FinTech Leaders 2019 Report indicates that the top three investment priorities across the market are anti-fraud, payments and RegTech; whilst data governance, AML and KYC are highlighted as the highest RegTech priorities. Additionally, cited in the report are a number of case studies from leading Financial and Technology Firms.

Marcela Londono, CeFPro FinTech Advisory Board Member and VP, Corporate Cash Management, FinTech, Client Intelligence Unit, Deutsche Bank perspective on this report is that - "A truly global FinTech survey with insights from independent industry experts is crucial to keep a finger on the pulse of the market trends and signals of change that are driving the sector. This is fundamental to identify the most topical issues, mitigate the risks and capitalize on the opportunities entailed in the technology revolution that is transforming finance."

Download the full freely available report and rankings here: www.cefpro.com/regportal-ft-leaders.

