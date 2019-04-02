The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 5 April 2019. ISIN: DK0060209336 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: World Wide Invest Independent Mix ---------------------------------------------------------- New name: Independent Mix ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WWKMIX ---------------------------------------------------------- New short name: IIKMIX ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 72595 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717348