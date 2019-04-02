Duck Creek Technologies' Formation '19 Sets Attendance Record, Unveils International Market Research Findings, Introduces Multiple New Capabilities to Further Increase Speed to Market for P&C Insurers

Bold focus on the future of insurance and launch of significant new capabilities deepens commitment to delivering SaaS P&C core systems powered by a highly agile, low-code, configurable platform

Boston, April 02, 2019announced today that attendance at its annual flagship event, Formation, yet again surpassed all previous years' participation. This year's conference in Miami, Florida included more than 570 carrier executives and insurtech leaders from around the world, underscoring Formation's status as the premier SaaS event in the P&C insurance industry.

One of the cornerstone sessions at Formation '19 was a presentation by Mike Fitzgerald, senior analyst at research and analysis firm Celent. Fitzgerald revealed the results of a months-long international research project focused on key factors driving change for P&C carriers, and their corresponding ability to keep pace. Data were gathered from an elite group of insurers around the world. The results of this project will be presented in a series of reports over the coming weeks and months, giving carriers strategic insights into how their digital transformation efforts stack up against their peers at home and abroad.

CEO Michael Jackowski'skeynote speech focused on the fundamentally-changing role of technology in insurance, and the need for carriers to view true digital transformation as more than upgrading legacy technologies-to understand it as a broad and deep cultural, organizational and vision-defining process that requires thinking and using technology in new ways. Presentations by insurers who have successfully adopted this approach, as well as sessions illustrating steps necessary to ensure appreciable results, offered attendees actionable plans for the future.

Duck Creek also introduced a number of new product capabilities designed to accelerate speed to market, create unique customer experiences with less effort, better leverage data, and engage the insurtech ecosystem. Among these were:

Enhancements to the Duck Creek Platform's (https://www.duckcreek.com/products/duck-creek-platform/) low-code configuration capabilities that allow carriers to create world-class user experiences with minimal IT involvement: New Page Builder tooling for drag-and-drop configuration of UIs A new Duck Creek design system, providing an extensible library of pre-designed styles, widgets, and other front-end tools created to accelerate UX development Built-in search and index capabilities Compatibility mode and conversion utilities to help customers continue to use their existing UX while transitioning to newly-available capabilities

New Duck Creek Policy User Experience (UX): A more streamlined and effective UX for Duck Creek Policy (https://www.duckcreek.com/product/policy-management-software/) that leverages the new Duck Creek Platform capabilities to make back-end user experiences more intuitive and efficient

An expanded set of Anywhere Integrations for more robust access to the insurance ecosystem: An expanded API to include new or better methods for engaging with the Duck Creek Suite (http://www.duckcreek.com/product/duck-creek-suite/) New Anwhere Enable and Anywhere Managed Integrations, and new Solution Partners (https://www.duckcreek.com/partner/partner-type-solution), to better enable engagement with the insurtech ecosystem

Improved operational reporting capabilities within Duck Creek Claims (http://www.duckcreek.com/product/claims-management-software/), Policy (https://www.duckcreek.com/product/policy-management-software/), and Billing (http://www.duckcreek.com/product/insurance-billing-software/)

New OnDemand migration program-a fully-packaged services program to help carriers move from on-premises deployment to Duck Creek OnDemand (http://www.duckcreek.com/product/duck-creek-ondemand/)

"Duck Creek is determined to change the future of insurance by giving carriers the SaaS solutions they need to position themselves as leaders in digital transformation," CEO Jackowski said. "Every industry deserves to benefit from the practices that have forged widespread and rapid advances of technologies across industries and sectors. We're committed to making sure that insurance is no exception. And as we've seen here at Formation, there's no shortage of innovation among insurers that are not afraid to embrace the changing nature of the industry and invest in technologies that prepare them to respond to whatever the market brings."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. All of the company's offerings are available standalone or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com



Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com