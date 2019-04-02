Auth0: Securing Customer Data Tops List of Retailer Priorities, According to Survey By Internet Retailer

Concerns of a breach prompting global retailers to invest in advanced identity management

Retailers are in constant competition with each other to increase revenues, maintain customer loyalty, and offer the best user experience possible. But according to the survey, security comes first, with 35 percent of respondents ranking "securing customer and employee data" as their highest priority. Next comes the shopping experience for their consumers, with 29 percent of retailers citing "increasing conversion rates" as their second priority.

Security vs. customer experience has been a longstanding challenge in retail, but retailers no longer have to choose one over the other, thanks to today's modern approach to identity and authentication, like Auth0. With a single, centralized system for shopper identities, a retailer can reduce risk with extra layers of authentication, easily capture data to understand consumer preferences, and personalize the end-to-end experience.

The high costs of a breach are spurring retailers to invest heavily in identity, especially given that one in seven retailers surveyed had experienced a data breach in the past year. Nearly three-fourths of retailers (72 percent) cited multi-factor authentication as the top strategy to combat a data breach, followed by stronger passwords (53 percent), and step-up authentication based on user behavior (37 percent).

"Retailers are rarely experts in identity management, nor should they be. Implementing any authentication technology can be incredibly complex, and that's where an identity specialist like Auth0 can help," said Dave Wilner, Chief Revenue Officer at Auth0. "We're proud to provide retailers around the world with a universal identity solution that not only removes the burden of worrying about security, but also enables them to provide a much better shopping experience to their customers."

