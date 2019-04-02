GrayMeta Inc.: GrayMeta to Provide a Sneak Peek of Iris Cloud at NAB Show 2019

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrayMeta, the leading provider of professional media players and metadata solutions for content owners and creators, will be providing a sneak peek of the newest addition to Iris Media Solutions to customers at NAB Show 2019. The latest addition, Iris Cloud, is built to leverage all the benefits of the cloud and is built to natively run in the cloud - making it accessible virtually anywhere in the world. Iris Cloud is a frame accurate QC/QA solution which enables QC and QA teams in studios, broadcast networks and media services providers to use many of the same validation features of Iris, now in the cloud.



As more content libraries and workflows transition to the cloud, QC and QA processes follow. Using Iris Cloud, QC/QA operators working with video content stored in the cloud, such as video-on-demand (VOD) or repurposed assets, can do quick spot-checks or validations using a browser-based, intuitive interface. Operators can rest assured they have the correct content to make further edits or review before distribution without ever having to spend extra time or money to pull content out of cloud storage.



"We're excited to expand the Iris Media Solutions product line and further support QC/QA workflows, whether the content is on-premise or in the cloud," says Tom Szabo, chief executive officer of GrayMeta. "By providing this flexibility, we aim to continue enabling our media & entertainment customers with the confidence that the content they deliver is 100% ready for their consumers regardless of how or where they watch it."

Customers will recognize many of the same features of Iris Media Solutions, GrayMeta's professional QC reference player. When released, Iris Cloud will equip operators with frame accurate playout, support for subtitles/closed captions and multiple languages, metadata templates, audio level and phase meters and audio waveforms. GrayMeta's proprietary technology, STOW, will also allow Iris Cloud to easily connect to major cloud service providers - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle - so content can quickly be pulled into the QC interface.

Iris Cloud will officially be released in the coming months. GrayMeta will demonstrate Iris Cloud at NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, from Monday, April 8, to Thursday, April 11, at their executive meeting suite in the ARIA Resort and Casino.

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is a forward-thinking data company that powers automated metadata collection using artificial intelligence and machine learning - representing a new way of creating and extracting metadata across the enterprise. GrayMeta Curio offers the freedom to create, extract and store intelligent metadata - expanding searchability across more applications and turning information into valuable data. Iris Media Solutions deliver all the video QC, collaboration, and workflow tools you need. Get true, accurate playback of encoded and mastered content from your desktop and deliver all forms of professional file content, including HDR and IMF, through the production life cycle. For more information about GrayMeta, visit graymeta.com.

Media Contact:

Mel Jensen

Chief Marketing Officer

mel.jensen@graymeta.com