

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced Tuesday the appointment of Sean Deason to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Deason replaces Roberto Fioroni, who tendered his resignation after accepting a role outside WABCO with GKN Automotive, a Melrose plc owned business in the UK.



Deason joined WABCO in June 2015 and has served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Controller. Prior to joining WABCO, Deason spent four years with Evraz N.A., where he was Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis.



Prior to that, he spent twelve years with Lear Corp., where he served as Director, Finance, Corporate Business Planning & Analysis, Director, Finance, Asia Pacific Operations, Assistant Treasurer, as well as holding other positions of increasing responsibility from August 1999.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX