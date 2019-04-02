Fermenters Market to Reach $1.78 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 5.7% CAGR: AMR

Increase in demand for advanced vaccinations and expansion in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries drive the growth of the global fermenters market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Fermenters Market by Process (Batch Fermentation, Continuous Fermentation, and Others), Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare & Personal Care, and Others), and Mode of Operation (Semi-automatic and Automatic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global fermenters market generated $1.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.78 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Growing demand for active pharmaceutical ingredient, bio-fuels, and alcohol such as wine and beer in developing economies drive the growth of the global fermenters market. However, high cost of fermenters and commercial viability of very large-scale fermenters restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, inclusion of technically advanced fermenters such as miniaturized fermenters, fermenters with smart technology, and rise in the demand for beer and wines create new opportunities for the market growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5213

Continuous fermentation segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among processes, the continuous fermentation segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. It would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. The continuous fermenters provide greater efficacy in growth and production of microbes and as a result, they are gaining huge traction from different end use industries.

Beverage segment to be dominant through 2025

Among applications, the beverage segment garnered 42% of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. High demand of fermenters from beer and wine industry to aid market growth. However, the healthcare & personal care segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Automatic segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among mode of operations, the automatic segment was the largest in 2017, capturing 63% of the market share. The same would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the study period. Automatic fermenters allow cost efficacy of batch processing and the commercial scalability along with in situ sterilizable capabilities, resulting in increased adoption from different end use industries.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5213

North America to be dominant, Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth through 2025

North America captured nearly half of the market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to the presence of pharmaceutical, food processing, and bio fuel industries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, PIERRE GUERIN SAS, CerCell ApS, Electrolab Biotech Ltd., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Bioengineering AG, ZETA Holding GmbH, and BBI-Biotech GmbH. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Fermentation Products Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Food and Beverages Disinfection Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg