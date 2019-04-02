

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployed rate fell for the second month in a row in March, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate declined to 5.4 percent in March from 5.6 percent in February.



In the corresponding month of the previous year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.



There were 131,300 unemployed people in March, down from 134,700 in the preceding month.



The unemployed rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24 fell to 13.4 in March from 13.8 in the prior month.



