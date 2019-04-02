New version - The report is now split by market. One report each for Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. Market shares and turnover for warrants, certificates, Tracker Certificates and Constant Leverage Certificates. This report contains tables both for warrants, certificates, Tracker Certificates and Constant Leverage Certificates: * Market shares per member * Market shares per issuer * Turnover per warrants and certificates * Turnover per segment Trading for warrants, certificates, Tracker Certificates and Constant Leverage Certificates in Helsinki. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717385