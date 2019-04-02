Sampo Oyj: Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 April 2019 at 4:15 PM
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 2 April 2019 below ten (10) per cent of Sampo plc's entire stock and voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
| -
-
| 9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
| -
-
| -
-
| -
-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
| 55,278,580 shares
55,278,580 voting rights
| 9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
| 55,278,580 shares
55,278,580 voting rights
| 9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
