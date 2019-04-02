Sampo Oyj: Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 April 2019 at 4:15 PM

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 2 April 2019 below ten (10) per cent of Sampo plc's entire stock and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.95% of shares







9.87% of voting rights -







- 9.95% of shares







9.87% of voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) -



- -



- -



-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 55,278,580 shares







55,278,580 voting rights 9.95% of shares







9.87% of voting rights SUBTOTAL A 55,278,580 shares

55,278,580 voting rights 9.95% of shares

9.87% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

