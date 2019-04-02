sprite-preloader
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.04.2019 | 15:46
PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 2

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 1 April 2019 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1341.83p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1330.97p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1355.03p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1344.17p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

