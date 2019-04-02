Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) ("Bravada" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 750,000 common shares at $0.07 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada focuses its efforts on the discovery of low-sulfidation-type and Carlin-type deposits, which types are among the most profitable gold and silver deposits on the planet.

The Company's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties, most of which host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and which already have drill targets developed by the Company. During the past 12 years the Company has successfully identified and advanced properties that have the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Exploration and development costs on four of Bravada's eleven Nevada properties are being funded by partners at aggregate expenditures during the respective option terms of +$15 million. As well, there are no NSR-type royalties to vendors on all eleven properties that cannot be reduced through one time payments which enhances the ultimate profitability of such properties.

